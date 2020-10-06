BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s previous close.

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $643.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 106,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

