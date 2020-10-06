Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 13,039 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 564,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,561,078. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.03, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

