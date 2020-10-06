Birch Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 2.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $22,827,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 528.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.08.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.95 and a 200-day moving average of $311.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

