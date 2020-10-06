Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 3.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.27. 159,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,099. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.