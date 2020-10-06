Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.23.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.01. 52,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.83. The company has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

