Birch Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 1.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,962 shares of company stock worth $79,655,812 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nike from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.08. 180,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,691. The company has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $130.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

