Birch Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

