Birch Capital Management LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. 35,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

