Birch Capital Management LLC Has $847,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $3,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,846,000 after buying an additional 544,062 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 330,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $18,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.40. 8,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.