Birch Capital Management LLC Has $942,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,507,000 after buying an additional 49,135 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 166,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 88.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.69. 72,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

