Birch Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $238.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,010. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.56. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

