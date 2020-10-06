Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,805 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Genpact by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 253.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE G traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 12,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

