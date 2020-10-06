Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

TMO stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $452.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

