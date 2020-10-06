Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 5.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.62.

SPGI stock traded down $5.87 on Tuesday, reaching $359.10. 16,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,811. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.