Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 2.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,670. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $211.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.28. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

