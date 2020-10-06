Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 170,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $543,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AbbVie by 20.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 773,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,963,000 after purchasing an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.64. 250,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,863,720. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.