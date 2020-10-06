Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $218.92 or 0.02049938 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Fatbtc, Poloniex and Iquant. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and approximately $1.16 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,679.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00564565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012941 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,537,050 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, Exmo, Bibox, CryptoBridge, Bit2C, FCoin, Kraken, Crex24, BigONE, RightBTC, IDCM, Cobinhood, Buda, BitBay, Coinsuper, BtcTrade.im, Cryptohub, Ovis, DragonEX, Bitstamp, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Iquant, Bitsane, B2BX, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, CoinTiger, xBTCe, Coinbe, OKCoin International, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Upbit, CoinEx, Indodax, UEX, QBTC, ZB.COM, Bitinka, Negocie Coins, Bithumb, CoinBene, Coinfloor, Livecoin, BX Thailand, MBAex, Instant Bitex, Huobi, CoinFalcon, CPDAX, Bitbank, Cryptomate, Koineks, Koinex, ChaoEX, OKEx, Allcoin, COSS, CEX.IO, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, bitFlyer, BiteBTC, Korbit, BTC Trade UA, WazirX, Liqui, BTC Markets, cfinex, DSX, Zebpay, HBUS, C2CX, Coinsquare, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Bitbns, Exrates, ABCC, TOPBTC, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Binance, Mercatox, Independent Reserve, Zaif, Koinim, Bittylicious, Tidex, Bitso, ACX, QuadrigaCX, Coinroom, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Graviex, Braziliex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Kucoin, BTCC, Sistemkoin, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Coinone, Coinhub, Trade By Trade, Kuna, BitMarket, Poloniex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Liquid, WEX, Mercado Bitcoin, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, BitForex, EXX and Coinnest. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

