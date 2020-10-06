Bitcoin Classic Trading Down 26.8% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $6,928.41 and $31,419.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 200,687.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00296746 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00378273 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013393 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007610 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.