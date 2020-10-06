Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.52

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $97.27 million and $2.53 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00004884 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Exrates and BigONE. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003798 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000574 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000837 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io, Crex24, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, YoBit, CoinBene, Exrates, Coinnest, Kucoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

