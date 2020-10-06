Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $7.73 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $135.34 million and $3.37 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $7.73 or 0.00072190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Exrates and Ovis. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00609621 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00049520 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000720 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, Crex24, TDAX, QuadrigaCX, Upbit, Bithumb, SouthXchange, BitBay, Instant Bitex, YoBit, Zebpay, Bitfinex, C2CX, Bittrex, Korbit, Binance, Ovis, OKEx, Huobi, Negocie Coins, Koineks, Bleutrade, CEX.IO, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Coinone, Bitlish, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, BitMarket, Bitinka, Indodax, Gate.io, Exmo, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Bitsane, Braziliex, Exrates and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

