BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. AlphaValue cut BK IRELAND GRP/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank raised BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get BK IRELAND GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

About BK IRELAND GRP/ADR

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.