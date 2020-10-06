Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.03

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.03 and last traded at $89.87, with a volume of 3072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Get Black Knight alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,410,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.