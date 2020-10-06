Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.44 Million

Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce sales of $220.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $222.55 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $221.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $909.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $914.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $904.35 million, with estimates ranging from $890.95 million to $918.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. 4,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Blackbaud by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

