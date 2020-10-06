BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

