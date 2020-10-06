BlackRock Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.