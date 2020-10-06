BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.