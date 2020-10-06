BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on November 9th

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BRLA opened at GBX 309.34 ($4.04) on Tuesday. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 509.20 ($6.65). The company has a market cap of $122.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306.32.

About BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

