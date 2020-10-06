Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Maryland Municipal’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Blackrock Maryland Municipal stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

About Blackrock Maryland Municipal

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

