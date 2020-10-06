Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

NYSE:BKK opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

