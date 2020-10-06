BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend by 30.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MFL opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

