BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE MUJ opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.