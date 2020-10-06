BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.