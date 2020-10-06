BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0020

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $92,990.55 and $122.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001910 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001374 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000370 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002693 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,830,034 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.