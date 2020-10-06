BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

BNP PARIBAS/S stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. BNP PARIBAS/S has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.45%. Equities analysts expect that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

