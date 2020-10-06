Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Shares of BA stock opened at $171.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $378.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Boeing by 372,990.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

