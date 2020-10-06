Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

NYSE BA opened at $171.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

