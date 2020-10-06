Boenning Scattergood Reiterates Neutral Rating for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Boenning Scattergood restated their neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBCP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $295.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

