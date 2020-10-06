Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 351.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.88 ($4.60).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boohoo Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

LON:BOO traded down GBX 19.80 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 335.50 ($4.38). 12,904,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,899,823. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.91. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 319.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 301.44.

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

