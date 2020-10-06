British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £8,403.50 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider William Jackson acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £8,403.50 ($10,980.66).

William Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, William Jackson bought 2,208 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £8,567.04 ($11,194.36).

Shares of LON:BLND traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 369 ($4.82). 3,569,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,274,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 349.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.31. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLND. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on British Land from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 463 ($6.05).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

