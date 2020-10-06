Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post sales of $960.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $939.00 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $948.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 189,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after buying an additional 645,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,797,000 after acquiring an additional 150,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 964,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $137.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,135. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.48. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $144.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

