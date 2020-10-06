Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce $82.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.50 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $81.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $331.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.25 million to $336.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $328.96 million, with estimates ranging from $314.43 million to $342.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NHI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,914. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 500.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

