Brokerages Anticipate XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow XP.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

XP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

XP stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. XP has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of XP by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in XP by 45.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in XP during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in XP in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

