Brokerages Expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Childrens Place posted earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 825.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 446,634 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 723.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,329 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in Childrens Place by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 185,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,221 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 3,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,264. The firm has a market cap of $452.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

