Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report sales of $671.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $694.00 million and the lowest is $648.00 million. Crane reported sales of $772.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Crane’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $595,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

