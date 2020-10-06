Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $258.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.90 million and the lowest is $257.81 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $168.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $807.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.97 million to $813.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $874.89 million, with estimates ranging from $849.76 million to $905.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $1,207,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,590 shares in the company, valued at $77,302,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $24,942,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,686.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $201,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 132.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $4.63 on Friday, reaching $287.13. 5,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.95. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $285.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

