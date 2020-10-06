Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $15.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $16.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,824,000 after acquiring an additional 160,423 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

