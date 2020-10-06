Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 264.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,283,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 882,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 282,586 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. 25,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,560. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

