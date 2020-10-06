Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.50 Million

Brokerages predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $360.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.50 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $365.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 255,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 259,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 133,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,560. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.10.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

