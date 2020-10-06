Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.22). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,243. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.