Brokerages Set Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) PT at $9.60

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

ASUR stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 40.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 538,413 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 170,687 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 148.9% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 221,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

